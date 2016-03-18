Carolene Milby Davis of Santa Barbara, 1962-2016

Carolene Milby Davis of Santa Barbara passed away March 12, 2016.
Born Feb. 28, 1962 she was 54 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel.
