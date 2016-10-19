Carolin Chang Wins 6th Tournament for Unbeaten SBCC

Golf

SBCC’s Carolin Chang shot a 3-over 78 on Wednesday to take medalist honors in WSC No. 7 women’s golf action at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Chang, a sophomore from Taiwan and the defending state champion, has posted top-3 finishes in all 10 tournaments this year with six medalist awards, two seconds and two thirds. She beat Michaela Klundt of Antelope Valley by a stroke.

Chang has won 14 tournaments in her two seasons at SBCC.

The Vaqueros (70-0, 42-0) shot their highest score of the year with a 340 on the par-75 layout but still won by 47 shots over Citrus, 340-387. Bakersfield was third at 408.

Vanessa Watkins shot 85 and Savanah Boss had an 87.

“This course always seems to get the better of us,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “We had lots of 3-putts today. Most of our players had never seen this course.

“I was impressed by Carolin’s performance. She was feeling sick and I’m surprised she even made the trip.”

The Vaqueros will play in WSC No. 8 on Monday at Simi Hills GC at 11 a.m.