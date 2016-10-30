Carolin Chang’s 7th medalist honor leads SBCC to WSC Title

Golf

Carolin Chang turned in a 3-over 75 on Sunday to claim her seventh medalist honor in the ninth WSC women’s golf tournament at Elkins Ranch GC in Fillmore.

Chang has finished in the top-3 of all 12 tourneys this year. Janette Chhuon-Chan of Bakersfield was second at 77 and SBCC’s Vanessa Watkins took third at 78.

Santa Barbara won the seven-team tourney with 318 strokes to clinch its third WSC title in the last four years and seventh since 2004. The defending state champion Vaqueros had five players between 75 and 84 with Danielle Picard shooting 82, Savanah Boss 83 and Daniela Ruffo 84.

Citrus was second with 363 strokes, three better than Bakersfield.

Santa Barbara is 82-0 overall and 54-0 in the WSC. Citrus (45-9) is nine games back with six to play.

“When you have five players between 75 and 84, that’s pretty good shooting,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “We played in a light rain and the ball wasn’t rolling much with the wet grass.

“We’re improving at the right time and I’m very pleased with our effort.”

The Vaqueros have won all 12 tourneys they’ve played this year and 18 straight, dating back to Oct. 19 of last year.

Sunday was also the first round of the 36-hole WSC Finals. The final round and WSC No. 10 will be played on Monday at Buenaventura GC in Ventura, starting at 11 a.m.