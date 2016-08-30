Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Carolin Chang’s Hot Play Leads SBCC to South Coast Classic Title

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | August 30, 2016 | 7:09 a.m.

SBCC won its second straight South Coast Classic title on Monday and Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang claimed medalist honors in the 12-team women’s golf tournament that finished at par-71 Buenaventura Golf Course.

Chang, a sophomore from Taiwan, shot 66 at Olivas Links and 68 at Buenaventura for a 9-under total of 134. She won the tourney by 13 shots over Mikia Fang (77-70--147) of Mt. San Antonio. SBCC’s Vanessa Watkins (73-77--150) tied for third in her first college tournament.

The Vaqueros shot 308 (77.0 average) for a 616 total that was 13 better than Sierra, which shot 305 on Monday. Reedley was third at 669.

 “Carolin played very well both days and she left a lot of birdie putts out there today,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Everything she does in golf is excellent. Vanessa is a great player who works hard and we’re expecting great things from her.”

WSC No. 1 was also held on Monday and the Vaqueros cruised to victory at 308, beating Citrus by 68 strokes. Chang was the medalist at 68 and Micaela Klundt of Antelope Valley was second at 71.

The Vaqueros will defend their title in the Desert Classic on Friday and Saturday at Bermuda Dunes CC.

South Coast Classic
1st round at par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura
2nd round at par-71 Buenaventura
Final scores
 Team (12 schools) – 1, SBCC 308-308--616. 2, Sierra 324-305--629. 3, Reedley 345-324--669. 4, Mt. SAC 372-365--737. 5, Irvine Valley 385-352--738. 6, Desert 388-360--748. 7, Citrus 387-376--763. 7, Desert 388. 8, Antelope Valley 422-417--839. No score: Bakersfield, Canyons, Glendale, Moorpark.
 Medalist – Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang, SBCC, 66-68--134 (9 under). 2, Mikia Fang, Mt. SAC, 77-70--147. 3 (tie), Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 73-77--150; Nao Brando, Sierra, 77-73--150.
 SBCC scores  -- 1, Chang 66-68--134. 2, Watkins 73-77--150. Danielle Picard 86-80--166, Savanah Boss 83-83--166, Daniela Ruffo 88-88--176, Corina Garcia 102-95--197.

WSC No. 1
At par-71 Buenaventura
Final scores
 Team – 1, SBCC 308. 2, Citrus 376. 3, Antelope Valley 417. No score: Bakersfield, Canyons, Glendale, Moorpark.
 Medalist – Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang, SBCC, 68. 2, Micaela Klundt, AVC, 71.
 SBCC scores – 1, Chang 68. 4 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 77. Danielle Picard 80, Savanah Boss 83, Daniela Ruffo 88.
 WSC standings – 1, SBCC 6-0. 2, Citrus 5-1. 3, Antelope Valley 4-2. 4 (tie), Bakersfield, Canyons, Glendale, Moorpark 0-6.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 