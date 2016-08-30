Carolin Chang’s Hot Play Leads SBCC to South Coast Classic Title

Golf

SBCC won its second straight South Coast Classic title on Monday and Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang claimed medalist honors in the 12-team women’s golf tournament that finished at par-71 Buenaventura Golf Course.

Chang, a sophomore from Taiwan, shot 66 at Olivas Links and 68 at Buenaventura for a 9-under total of 134. She won the tourney by 13 shots over Mikia Fang (77-70--147) of Mt. San Antonio. SBCC’s Vanessa Watkins (73-77--150) tied for third in her first college tournament.

The Vaqueros shot 308 (77.0 average) for a 616 total that was 13 better than Sierra, which shot 305 on Monday. Reedley was third at 669.

“Carolin played very well both days and she left a lot of birdie putts out there today,” said coach Chuck Melendez. “Everything she does in golf is excellent. Vanessa is a great player who works hard and we’re expecting great things from her.”

WSC No. 1 was also held on Monday and the Vaqueros cruised to victory at 308, beating Citrus by 68 strokes. Chang was the medalist at 68 and Micaela Klundt of Antelope Valley was second at 71.

The Vaqueros will defend their title in the Desert Classic on Friday and Saturday at Bermuda Dunes CC.

South Coast Classic

1st round at par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura

2nd round at par-71 Buenaventura

Final scores

Team (12 schools) – 1, SBCC 308-308--616. 2, Sierra 324-305--629. 3, Reedley 345-324--669. 4, Mt. SAC 372-365--737. 5, Irvine Valley 385-352--738. 6, Desert 388-360--748. 7, Citrus 387-376--763. 7, Desert 388. 8, Antelope Valley 422-417--839. No score: Bakersfield, Canyons, Glendale, Moorpark.

Medalist – Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang, SBCC, 66-68--134 (9 under). 2, Mikia Fang, Mt. SAC, 77-70--147. 3 (tie), Vanessa Watkins, SBCC, 73-77--150; Nao Brando, Sierra, 77-73--150.

SBCC scores -- 1, Chang 66-68--134. 2, Watkins 73-77--150. Danielle Picard 86-80--166, Savanah Boss 83-83--166, Daniela Ruffo 88-88--176, Corina Garcia 102-95--197.

WSC No. 1

At par-71 Buenaventura

Final scores

Team – 1, SBCC 308. 2, Citrus 376. 3, Antelope Valley 417. No score: Bakersfield, Canyons, Glendale, Moorpark.

Medalist – Yu-Hsin (Carolin) Chang, SBCC, 68. 2, Micaela Klundt, AVC, 71.

SBCC scores – 1, Chang 68. 4 (tie), Vanessa Watkins 77. Danielle Picard 80, Savanah Boss 83, Daniela Ruffo 88.

WSC standings – 1, SBCC 6-0. 2, Citrus 5-1. 3, Antelope Valley 4-2. 4 (tie), Bakersfield, Canyons, Glendale, Moorpark 0-6.