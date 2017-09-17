Carolin Margaret Allbright, 1936-2017

Posted on September 17, 2017 | 1:28 p.m.

Source: Gloria Wise

Carolin Margaret Allbright was born in Chicago on Dec. 4, 1936, to Lincoln and Dorothy Klassert. She died on July 5, 2017.

Her parents divorced when she was 2 years old. She and her mother moved to California when she was 6 or 7. Her father had remarried by this time to Ida and they had three children, Lynn Klassert (Mari), Mildred Klassert (Robert) and Stanley Klassert.

Living with her mother, Carolin grew up in the Redondo Beach area. After graduating high school, she moved to Santa Barbara and attended UCSB, graduating with a degree in teaching. She then began teaching in the Goleta Union School District.

After graduation, met and married her husband of 57 years, Robert “Bob.” They traveled all over the United States camping with their dogs until 1971 when Carolin quit teaching so they could adopt two girls.

Carolin loved animals and always had multiple pets. The family spent many summers participating in dog shows all over the Central Coast. She is missed by the pets she left behind, dog Dexter and cat Ti.

Eventually re-entering the workforce, Carolin worked for La Belle Modeling Agency, Apollo Airways, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and AllState Insurance. She also continued to tutor elementary school students.

In addition to supporting various activities her daughters were involved with, she also enjoyed acting and singing in community theater groups. In later years, she was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Choir.

Carolin loved to travel, visiting family and friends all over the United States, and even traveled to Japan. Last summer, before the progression of her cancer, she took one last trip to Hawaii, where she enjoyed the company of her close friends and the beauty of the island.

She and Bob hosted many foreign students and always enjoyed learning about their cultural and traditions.

Always the gardener, she became a master gardener and enjoyed supporting the Santa Barbara Horticultural Society, the Rose Society, and was a docent at the Botanic Gardens. She participated for many years in the Earl Warren Flower Show.

She loved to fly, completing ground school and a few flight lessons. This passion led to participating in the creation and running of the Santa Barbara Air Heritage Museum.

Politically active, Carolin participated in G.A.L.S. a Republican organization, and the Santa Barbara County Federated Republican Woman.

Carolin is survived by her husband Bob; her daughter Gloria Wise (Brian); half-siblings Lynn Klassert (Mari), Mildred Marzec (Robert) and Stan Klassert; grandchildren Jake Scofield (and his daughter Elise), Jerimiah Scofield and Jasmine Scofield; niece Kimberly Kendall (Richard) and nephew Kyle Klassert (Kristin) and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother and daughter, Nelsa Scofield.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses who tried to help Carolin beat cancer, and to the nurses at Serenity House who helped make her final days peaceful.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Drive, Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, the Santa Barbara Humane Society or to the nonprofit of your choice.

— Gloria Wise