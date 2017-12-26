Carolina Uribe Cardona, 1931-2017

Posted on December 26, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

Carolina Uribe Cardona passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2017. She was born in Santa Barbara on Nov. 2, 1931. Her parents were Fortunato and Domitila Cardona.

She grew up with her loving brothers Antonio and Nicolas (deceased). Carolina was surrounded by relatives. Her closest friends were her cousins.

School is where Carolina excelled. Her older brother was not keen that she joined his class when she skipped a grade. Carolina’s school friends were lifelong.

She graduated from Woodbury University in 1952. Two job offers awaited her in Santa Barbara. The airport or Bank of America. She started at the bank in 1957 as a teller and retired in 1986 as manager of the Valerio Street office.

Banking was a place in which women could have an executive career. Carolina's customers were loyal and followed her as her position changed.

One customer remembers Carolina gave her a boat loan, but not until she walked the full length of the marina to check out the boat. That customer later became a neighbor and best friend.

Nieces and nephews often came to Carolina for advice that they took seriously.

Retirement did not stop Carolina. She went on to work at Estado Financial, McDermott-Crockett and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

She then ran the Pathpoint-SCSEP program that found work positions for seniors. She worked hard, but it gave her great joy to help seniors. She was there until she was 80 years old.

Carolina raised her daughters Mary Robles and Patricia Robles-Morris with the help of her mother Domitila. She sent them to college and helped guide them in their businesses. She had a wonderful relationship with her grandchild, Alex Morris.

A great sadness for Carolina was when she lost her son-in-law Chip Morris in 1999.

Carolina is survived by her daughters Mary Robles and Patricia Robles-Morris, grandchild Alex Morris, brother Antonio (Lois) Cardona, nephew Harold (Lisa) Cardona, and niece Dr. Carol Joy (Xing) Cardona.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 227 N. Nopal St.

You can honor Carolina by kindly reaching out to others.

Carolina’s family would like to specially thank Dr. Michael Bernstein and Serenity House for their kindness to Carolina. Gracias a todos que cuidaron a Carolina. Los queremos muchos.

— Cardona Family