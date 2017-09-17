Providence School Names Director of Development

Caroline Corazza has joined Providence School 's advancement team as the director of development.

Corazza comes to Providence after serving six years as a development officer for Young America’s Foundation at the Reagan Ranch, where she hosted thousands of supporters from across the country at President Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo and managed events at the Reagan Ranch Center and Rancho del Cielo.

As a development officer, Corazza worked within the Santa Barbara community, as well as throughout the country, building relationships with the foundation’s supporters.

A native of Virginia, Corazza graduated from the University of Virginia in 2011 with a BA degree in government and a minor in leadership.

Inspired by her own challenges as a Christian and conservative on her campus, she said she was called to a career in development where she could help organizations training young people to be bold voices for truth in academia.

As a development professional, Corazza has been a student of the Institute for Charitable Giving, where she studied under development professionals.

She said she has gained appreciation for philanthropy and generosity, and finds satisfaction in connecting the interests of supporters with opportunities that advance key missions.

Corazza and her husband, Joey Corazza, have been long involved with Santa Barbara Christian School and Providence.

Joey Corazza attended Santa Barbara Christian School and has spoken on behalf of the school. He founded Miramar Group, a real estate management and re-development company, in 2013.

The Corazzas have two young children.

Caroline said she is eager to begin her role as development director and enthusiastic about the future of the school.

“I am excited to work alongside the excellent team of leaders and educators at Providence to advance the kingdom here in Santa Barbara and to provide more families with the opportunity to give their children excellent, Christ-centered educations,” she said.

Emilee Hurlbert, executive assistant to the head of school and the head of upper school, also has joined the advancement team, charged with developing and managing alumni and parent relations.

Hurlbert built the alumni program at Heritage Christian Schools in Bakersfield in her four years there and worked in the alumni and parent relations office at Westmont College for nine years.

Other members of the advancement team: Scott Lisea, head of school; Elaine Rottman, director of marketing and communications; Diane Horvath, director of tuition assistance; Joyce Luy, director of upper school admission; and Angie West, director of preschool and lower school admission.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.