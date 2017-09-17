Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Providence School Names Director of Development

By Elaine Rottman for Providence School | September 17, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Caroline Corazza has joined Providence School 's advancement team as the director of development.

Caroline Corazza Click to view larger
Caroline Corazza

Corazza comes to Providence after serving six years as a development officer for Young America’s Foundation at the Reagan Ranch, where she hosted thousands of supporters from across the country at President Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo and managed events at the Reagan Ranch Center and Rancho del Cielo.

As a development officer, Corazza worked within the Santa Barbara community, as well as throughout the country, building relationships with the foundation’s supporters.

A native of Virginia, Corazza graduated from the University of Virginia in 2011 with a BA degree in government and a minor in leadership.

Inspired by her own challenges as a Christian and conservative on her campus, she said she was called to a career in development where she could help organizations training young people to be bold voices for truth in academia.

As a development professional, Corazza has been a student of the Institute for Charitable Giving, where she studied under development professionals.

She said she has gained appreciation for philanthropy and generosity, and finds satisfaction in connecting the interests of supporters with opportunities that advance key missions.

Corazza and her husband, Joey Corazza, have been long involved with Santa Barbara Christian School and Providence.

Joey Corazza attended Santa Barbara Christian School and has spoken on behalf of the school. He founded Miramar Group, a real estate management and re-development company, in 2013.

The Corazzas have two young children.

Caroline said she is eager to begin her role as development director and enthusiastic about the future of the school.

“I am excited to work alongside the excellent team of leaders and educators at Providence to advance the kingdom here in Santa Barbara and to provide more families with the opportunity to give their children excellent, Christ-centered educations,” she said.

Emilee Hurlbert, executive assistant to the head of school and the head of upper school, also has joined the advancement team, charged with developing and managing alumni and parent relations.

Hurlbert built the alumni program at Heritage Christian Schools in Bakersfield in her four years there and worked in the alumni and parent relations office at Westmont College for nine years.

Other members of the advancement team: Scott Lisea, head of school; Elaine Rottman, director of marketing and communications; Diane Horvath, director of tuition assistance; Joyce Luy, director of upper school admission; and Angie West, director of preschool and lower school admission.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 