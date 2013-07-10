Caroline Everett of Santa Barbara, 1932-2013

Posted on July 10, 2013 | 2:44 p.m.

Source: Kimberly Batandolo

Caroline H. Everett went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2013, following a short illness.

Carol was born in Ventura, Calif., in 1932. She spent her childhood in Ventura and other parts of California. God brought her into our lives when He prompted her to attend UCSB and she moved to Santa Barbara in 1950.

It was on the Riviera campus that she caught the eye of her soon-to-be husband, George. They met in 1953 and were married the following year. After getting called up for service in the Air Force, George and Carol lived in France for two years where Carol taught the enlisted men. After traveling through Europe, George and Carol completed their teaching credentials at Long Beach State.

Carol taught at Aliso School in Carpinteria and Vieja Valley School in Hope Ranch. She found great joy in teaching her young students to read. That joy inspired her to pursue her master’s degree in library science, a profession she did with love for 25 years at Santa Barbara Christian School. It was there that she inspired children with stories, poem pockets and other activities designed to foster a love of reading.

She touched thousands of students over the years as well as countless others who were fortunate enough to know her. She left teaching in 2003 and enjoyed 10 years of retirement with her husband in the home they built in 1964.

Carol was a giver; she was never afraid to help out a friend or stranger in any way she could. Her greatest loves were her Savior, her family, reading the Bible, teaching children, cooking, long walks and gardening. She was a devoted wife and mother who took great pleasure in making her home a warm and welcoming place to all who entered.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and is survived by George, her husband of 59 years, daughter Kimberly (Allan) Batandolo, son Dave, and brothers George (Dolores) Reid and Doug Norton.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Barbara Christian School, 3723 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93103, or by clicking here.

“I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” — John 11:25-26