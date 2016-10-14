Carolyn Andrulis Powers SBCC Past Cuesta

College Volleyball

Carolyn Andrulis had 17 kills, 10 digs and four aces on Friday night, guiding No. 3 SBCC to a 3-1 women’s volleyball victory over Cuesta in a WSC North opener at San Luis Obispo. The scores were 25-10, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20.

The 5-9 outside hitter from Las Vegas made no errors in 55 swings for a .309 hitting percentage. Kaylene Ureno added 12 kills and 15 digs while Shannon Friend contributed seven kills and seven digs.

The Vaqueros (16-3, 1-0), who are seeking their fifth straight WSC title and seventh in eight years, had a season-high 131 total attacks and only commited six errors for a .290 percentage. They’re 72-7 in WSC contests since 2009.

Claire Bagdasar collected 19 digs and four aces and Kiana Pisula had 34 assists and 15 digs. Bagdasar had four aces for the second straight match for the Vaqueros, who registerded 12 aces and four service errors. Isabella Thompson added three solo blocks.

Maren Cracknell led Cuesta (9-6, 0-1) with 12 kills and six blocks.

The Vaqueros will host Ventura on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.