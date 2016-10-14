Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Carolyn Andrulis Powers SBCC Past Cuesta

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | October 14, 2016 | 9:27 p.m.

Carolyn Andrulis had 17 kills, 10 digs and four aces on Friday night, guiding No. 3 SBCC to a 3-1 women’s volleyball victory over Cuesta in a WSC North opener at San Luis Obispo. The scores were 25-10, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20.

The 5-9 outside hitter from Las Vegas made no errors in 55 swings for a .309 hitting percentage. Kaylene Ureno added 12 kills and 15 digs while Shannon Friend contributed seven kills and seven digs.

The Vaqueros (16-3, 1-0), who are seeking their fifth straight WSC title and seventh in eight years, had a season-high 131 total attacks and only commited six errors for a .290 percentage. They’re 72-7 in WSC contests since 2009.

Claire Bagdasar collected 19 digs and four aces and Kiana Pisula had 34 assists and 15 digs. Bagdasar had four aces for the second straight match for the Vaqueros, who registerded 12 aces and four service errors. Isabella Thompson added three solo blocks.

Maren Cracknell led Cuesta (9-6, 0-1) with 12 kills and six blocks.

The Vaqueros will host Ventura on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 