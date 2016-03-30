Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Carpinteria Romps, 18-6, Goes Unbeaten in Santa Paula Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 30, 2016 | 7:17 p.m.

Carpinteria backed freshman lefty Chase Mayer with 18 runs on 19 hits en route to its fourth win at the Santa Paula Cardinal Baseball Classic, an 18-6 victory over Hueneme on Wednesday.

Mayer no hit the Vikings through four innings before leaving the game with a stomach ailment in the fifth, when  Hueneme scored five runs.

Senior lefty Diego Contreras came in and quelled the Viking outburst and limited them to just one more run over the last 2.1 innings.

"Chase started to feel uneasy as we arrived but we did not see the color of his face change until the fourth," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Obviously, he really wanted to continue so we ran him out there to start the fifth.  I think that's when he really started to feel bad.  As bad as he feels right now, it was still a great start for him and something to build on."

The Warrior offense had its biggest day of the year. Robert Warren collected 4 hits, scored 4 runs and had 2 RBIs, while while Jonah Spach had 3 hits, scored 2 and had 3 RBIs, and DH David Martinez had 3 hits and 4 RBIs.  Coco Carrillo collected a pair of hits, including a triple, and Malcolm Gordon had 2 hits and scored twice.  Albert Hugo hit a key 3-run double in the sixth which put the game well out of reach.

The Warriors finished third in the tournament and improved their overall record to 7-3.

Cooney said the tournament provided his team a boost in confidence.

"Our boys were great hosts for the first two days and the results could not have been better," he said. "I think the condensed games should give the players the sense that they can settle into their roles and do what they can to win games in small pieces.  There is no single player that counts for more than any other and we will need to maintain that sense throughout the remainder of the season."

Carpinteria's next game is the Tri-Valley League opener on Wednesday at home against Grace Brethren.

Carpinteria…030 317 4 —18 19 1
Hueneme…000 051 0  —6  6  2

C - Mayer, Contreras(5) and Spach, T., Carrillo (7)
H - Barton, Montez (3), Rush (6), Barton (7) and Lisman

WP Mayer 1-0. LP  Barton

2B: C - Gordon, Spach, J., Hugo, A., Medina, Mayer. H - Figg
3B: C - Delgado, Carrillo. H - Hernandez

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

