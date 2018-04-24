Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Carp Cares for Youth Hosting Free Teen Arts Festival on Tuesday

By Amrita Salm for Carp Cares for Youth | June 15, 2013 | 4:30 p.m.

A free Teen Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Carpinteria Valley Arts Center, 855 Linden Ave., sponsored by Carp Cares for Youth in collaboration with the Carpinteria Valley Arts Council.

John Wullbrandt, the well-known artist who just did the mural on Wullbrandt Way, will be doing a mural on the wall of the Art Center with student artists, and there are great classes with great teachers all day with a lunch break at noon. The event is free of charge!

Lunch will be offered for all teens who pre-register for this event. Click here to register. Teens can sign up for one to three sessions, from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. taking advantage of a short introduction to mural painting, photography, collage, watercolor painting, jewelry making, anime drawing or fimo clay sculpturing.

Teen ArtFest is funded through the City of Carpinteria. This year, Carp Cares For Youth is working in collaboration with the Carpinteria Valley Arts Council, which will host all the classes and the student art show.

Carp Cares for Youth will also feature the student art produced that day at a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, at CVAC, with Jamey Geston performing, DJ Hecktik spinning tunes, food, fun, open mic/poetry and more. Parents and community members are welcome to attend the Student Art Exhibit/Music.

This special event is free to all Carpinteria teens and young adults from 12-20. Click here to register. Parental consent forms for those 18 and under may be brought to the workshops. Space is limited so sign up now to break June gloom and summer blues and find your creative space.

— Amrita Salm is co-chairwoman of Carp Cares for Youth.

