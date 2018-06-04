Carpinteria Man Arrested on DUI Charges After Reporting Fake Carjacking

A Carpinteria man who initially reported that his crashed Porsche had been carjacked on Sunday has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and false reporting of a crime.

Troy Ostboe, 50, was arrested on Sunday after sheriff's deputies responded at 2:40 p.m. to a report of a possible carjacking/kidnapping in the 5900 block of Carpinteria Avenue, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a crashed Porsche Cayenne, which Ostboe owned.

Ostboe told deputies that his wife was inside the vehicle located in the roadway and that she was being held at gunpoint by a carjacker and that additional armed suspects had fled the scene, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the area and requested outside agencies to assist.

However, deputies determined Ostboe was under the influence of alcohol and drugs after talking with him and witnesses at the scene, and that Ostboe had made up the story, Hoover said.

His wife was found unharmed and safe in another city, she said.

