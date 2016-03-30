Carpinteria Girls Win First Meet

Track & Field

Gaby Fantone swept the hurdles races and Annalisa DeAlba won the shot put and discus to lead the Carpinteria girls track team to its first win of the season on Wednesday at a five-team Spring Break Meet.

Carpinteria scored 90 points to finish ahead of Foothill Tech (69), Cate (51), Thacher (26) and Garden Street Academy.

On the boys side, Foothill Tech edged Carpinteria for first place, 84-77, followed by Cate (51), Thacher (26) and Garden Street (1).

Double winners for the Warriors included Wyatt Stevenson (100, 200), Jimmy Graves (pole vault, high jump) and Nico Garcia (shot put, discus).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.