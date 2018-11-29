Carpenters Union Gets OK for 32,000-Square-Foot Training Facility in Santa Maria

Construction to create a Santa Maria training facility for the next generation of carpenters could break ground in 2019.

The Carpenters Local 1800 Training Corporation, a nonprofit group loosely linked to the union, plans to build the facility to train carpenters for careers.

The plan calls for a 32,000-square-foot building on a portion of a 6-acre site at 2210 N. Preisker Lane.

That site, near Boomers Parks and west of Highway 101 at the northern end of Santa Maria, was the home to the Santa Maria Pines Campground for recreational vehicles. The campground operated from the late 1970s to 2016.

The carpenters training facility recently received Planning Commission and City Council approvals for land-use and zoning changes, along with praise for bringing the vocational program to town.

“As you well know, not all kids want to go on to college,” Mayor Alice Patino said. “But this is a huge investment, and as an educator myself, I certainly appreciate that because that is just immense for these kids. “

“I think this a slam dunk. Great idea. It provides educational opportunities, beautifies the city as you drive in from the north,” Councilman Michael Moats added. "All I can see are just winning things, so I’m supporting it.”

The council voted 3-0 earlier this month to accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation to amend the land-use designation from freeway service to community commercial, and likewise change the zoning designation.

Council members Jack Boysen and Etta Waterfield were absent from the Nov. 20 meeting.

Keith Baker, a 40-year carpenter now retired and living on a pension, said he landed the career after he was directed into the training program early.

A local training facility has been a longtime dream for the carpenters.

“We’re very proud of our trade,” he said.

“We need kids coming in and training to help provide the need in the workforce in the area, and there’s a good workforce here,” he added. “There’s a lot of kids that can get in our program.”

The training involves a 4-year program and expects to have 30 to 50 students at a time. They also have talked to high school district leaders to bring students over for the training.

The training facility will only use a portion of the six acres, which was divided into two lots. The future use for the second parcel remains to be decided

At a previous meeting, one speaker expressed concern about traffic generated by the project and impacts on the already busy intersection of North Broadway and Preisker Lane.

But C.J. Horstman from MW Architects in Arroyo Grande said traffic generated by the training facility would be minimal.

“Generally speaking, our use is very low intensity and actually will contain traffic from the community, not traffic from the freeway,” he said.

The project requires a large building to accommodate room for labs so those enrolled in the training can learn different skills.

Horstman said he views it as “a community-serving project.”

“It’s a really good project for the community,” Horstman sad. “The idea is you’d be training locals here from around the Santa Maria area to give them skills to join a trade.”

In addition to those seeking apprenticeships, the facility could provide more training for existing contractors looking to take a class to get a specific skill, he added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.