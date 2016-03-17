Carpinteria Scrambles Back in 7th to Beat Santa Clara

Softball

Carpinteria put together three straight singles in the bottom of the seventh to score two runs and beat Santa Clara 4-3 in a girls softball game.

With two out, Raquel Cordero and Amanda Blair singled and advanced to third and second base, respectively, on an overthrow. Samantha Saenz came up and banged a single to right center to score both runners for the win.

"After a rough first two innings defensively we battled back to play a solid five innings to win the game," coach Henry Gonzalez said. "I'm very happy with how we stayed in the ballgame mentally and never give up attitude. It was a good win versus a strong Santa Clara team."

The Warriors committed two errors to allow Santa Clara to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. They got one run back in a third on a single by Raquel Cordero and tied the score at 2-2 on a RBI hit by McKenzie Kephart in the fourth.

Santa Clara regained the lead in the seventh on a walk and two hits.

Carpinteria is back in action Saturday at Santa Ynez.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .