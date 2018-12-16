Carpineria Beats Santa Ynez for Spot in Bashore Classic Final

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria fought off Santa Ynez to win the final pool-play boys basketball game at its Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic, 52-45, and earn a spot in Monday night's championship game against Santa Barbara.

The final is at 8 p.m.

Noah Nuño scored 16 points and Luke Nakasone came off the bench to contribute 9 points for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight game.



The Warriors roared to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter only to have Sant Ynez storm back in the second quarter.

"We got lazy on defense the first half of the second quarter and gave up too many offensive rebounds," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said. "We also weren't moving the ball real well on offense. Instead, we were trying to force things offensively instead of passing and moving."

He credited the switching defenses of Santa Ynez for getting his team out of sync.

The Warriors regrouped in the second half and kept the Pirates at bay.

Siggy Porter had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Scott Bunch scored 15 points for Santa Ynez.

In Monday's championship game, Adam will be coaching against his former school. Before coming to Carpinteria, he coached lower level teams at Santa Barbara.