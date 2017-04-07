Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Carpintera Bats Erupt for 18-2 Victory at Fillmore

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 7, 2017 | 7:41 p.m.

The offense was humming for the Carpinteria baseball team on Friday, as the Warriors banged out 10 hits and routed Fillmore 18-2 at Booty Sanchez Field to complete a two-game sweep of their Tri-Valley League series.

"We have only won a handful of games at Booty Sanchez Field in recent history so the result feels good," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "It was great to see our team maintain the same pedal-to-the-metal approach at the plate from the first pitch to the last."

The Warriors scored runs in the first five innings, blowing the game open with seven in the fourth. The offensive outburst was led by Sal Delgado who was 2-for-4, including a double, four runs scored and two RBI.  David Martinez ripped a pair of doubles, scored twice and had two RBI, while Dominic Sturdivan added two hits, scored twice, including a steal of home, and drove in one.

Chase Mayer was the pitcher of record as he scattered three hits and allowed two earned runs over five innings.  Martinez pitched the final two scoreless frames.

"Today, we got contributions from everyone in the lineup at different key moments. It will be important to keep our focus on preparing ourselves for our next opponent."

Carpinteria improves to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in the TVL while Filllmore falls to 2-9, 0-2. The Warriors play a two-game set with Nordhoff, with the first game at Carpinteria on Wednesday.

Carpinteria…142 730 1 — 18 10 3
Fillmore…002 000 0  —  2  4  4
C: Mayer, Martinez (6) and Spach
F: Osegueda, Calderon(4), Thomas(6) and Coert
WP Mayer (5-2); LP Osegueda
2B—C: Delgado, Martinez 2
 

