Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Man Arrested on Child-Porn Charges

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 9, 2014 | 1:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 24-year-old Carpinteria man for being in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography.

Giovanni Gonzalez
Giovanni Gonzalez

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said deputies on Tuesday arrested Giovanni Gonzalez at his Carpinteria residence in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue after serving a search warrant and finding the images.

Deputies first began investigating Gonzalez late last month, when the Criminal Investigations Bureau received reports indicating that a suspect’s Internet Protocol (IP) address in Santa Barbara County was accessing images of child pornography, Hoover said.

Tracing the location based on the notifications, which were generated through the Los Angeles Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline Report, detectives found Gonzalez’s address.

After serving the search warrant Tuesday, Hoover said, the investigation revealed Gonzalez would pose as a 14-year-old girl online and use his false identity to entice victims into sending him nude photos or videos of themselves.

He then traded the images online, she said, noting Gonzalez was also found in possession of hundreds of other images and videos of child pornography that he obtained illegally over the internet.

Gonzalez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bail.

He faces charges of obscene depiction of a minor, depiction of sexual conduct of a child under 14 years of age, use of an underage person for obscene matter, possession or control of more than 600 images of child pornography and invasion of privacy with a camcorder, Hoover said.

She encouraged parents to monitor their child’s internet usage to ensure they do not fall victim to an online predator.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 