Carpinteria Valley Chamber Names 2018 Community Awards Recipients

Curtis L. Lopez was honored as Carpinterian of the Year 2018 at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber’s 61st Annual Community Awards Banquet held Jan. 26 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club. The banquet pays tribute to esteemed local business and community members.

Virginia Frausto was named Jr. Carpinterian of the Year; Agilent Technologies, Large Business of the Year; and Spark45 Fitness and Physical Therapy – Danielle Bordenave, Small Business of the Year.

Following is the full list of honorees announced at the gala:

Carpinterian of the Year 2018

Curtis L. Lopez

2018 Large Business of the Year

Agilent Technologies

Small Business of the Year

Spark45 Fitness and Physical Therapy – Danielle Bordenave

Jr. Carpinterian of the Year Finalists 2018

Kathryn Cleek

Amy Perez​

Virginia Frausto

Jr. Carpinterian of the Year 2018

Virginia Frausto

Educators of the Year 2018

John Fowler – Carpinteria Middle School

Ryan Francisco – Aliso School

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year 2018

Julie Spear, Kelley Services

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year 2018

Shelley K. Nunes, CPA, Meister & Nunes, PC



Outgoing Chamber of Commerce Board Members

Anthony Castillo – Alliance Wealth Strategies 2015-18

Doug Madey – Procore 2017-18

Danita Rodriguez – California State Parks, Channel Coast District 2017-18

Merit Awards

American Heart Association – Justin Haagen

California Avocado Festival – John Palminteri

Carpinteria Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Jackie Williams

Carpinteria Beautiful – Bryan Mootz

Carpinteria Children’s Project – Carpinteria Promotores de Salud

Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc. – Jessica Isaac

Carpinteria High Boosters Club – Henry Gonzales

Carpinteria High School Farm Boosters – Geraldo Cornejo

Carpinteria Lions Club – Philip Barton Grimley

Carpinteria Masonic Lodge-Jeff Moorhouse

Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc. – John Gonzales

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce – Terri Simber

Carpinteria Woman’s Club – Janey Cohen

City of Carpinteria – Brad and Barbara Smith

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria – Lori Pearce

HELP of Carpinteria – Trudy Olmstead

Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning – Rick Joy

Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon – Craig Murray

The Alcazar Theatre, Inc. – Philip Moreno

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center – Norm Arnold

United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria – Ben Scott



At the gala, which serves as the chamber’s annual meeting, chamber board members and officers are introduced, and outgoing board members are honored for their service.

A review of the previous year’s accomplishments is celebrated and the business community is recognized for their support and contributions. The Community Award Banquet is the largest recognition social affair of the year. There were 285 attendees at this year’s sold-out event.

Gala sponsors: Title sponsor-Montecito Bank & Trust; Hospitality sponsor-Rincon Events & Zoo Catering; Gold sponsors-Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, City of Carpinteria, Hickey Bros. Land Co. Inc., Latitude 34 Technologies, Meister & Nunes, P.C., Rabobank, N.A.

Silver Sponsors-E.J. Harrison & Sons, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, Southern California Edison; Community Sponsors-Carp Growers, Chevron, GranVida Senior Living & Memory Care, Hazelwood Transfer & Storage and McCann Mini-Storage, Island Brewing Co., Mission Linen Supply, Nimmer Pictures, Robert J. Berkenmeier & Janice Sugiyama, DDS, Inc., SBCC Foundation, and The Towbes Group.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.