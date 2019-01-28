Pixel Tracker

Carpinteria Valley Chamber Names 2018 Community Awards Recipients

Carpinterian of year is Curtis L. Lopez

Jr. Carpinterian of the Year Finalists: Kathryn Cleek, left, Amy Perez​, Virginia Frausto.
Jr. Carpinterian of the Year Finalists: Kathryn Cleek, left, Amy Perez​, Virginia Frausto. (Courtesy photo)
By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | January 28, 2019 | 12:29 p.m.

Curtis L. Lopez was honored as Carpinterian of the Year 2018 at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber’s 61st Annual Community Awards Banquet held Jan. 26 at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club. The banquet pays tribute to esteemed local business and community members.

Virginia Frausto was named Jr. Carpinterian of the Year; Agilent Technologies, Large Business of the Year; and Spark45 Fitness and Physical Therapy – Danielle Bordenave, Small Business of the Year.

Following is the full list of honorees announced at the gala:

Carpinterian of the Year 2018
Curtis L. Lopez

2018 Large Business of the Year
Agilent Technologies

Small Business of the Year
Spark45 Fitness and Physical Therapy – Danielle Bordenave

Jr. Carpinterian of the Year Finalists 2018
 Kathryn Cleek
 Amy Perez​
 Virginia Frausto

Jr. Carpinterian of the Year 2018
Virginia Frausto

Educators of the Year 2018
John Fowler – Carpinteria Middle School
Ryan Francisco – Aliso School

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year 2018
Julie Spear, Kelley Services

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year 2018
Shelley K. Nunes, CPA, Meister & Nunes, PC
 
Outgoing Chamber of Commerce Board Members
Anthony Castillo – Alliance Wealth Strategies 2015-18
Doug Madey – Procore 2017-18
Danita Rodriguez – California State Parks, Channel Coast District 2017-18

Merit Awards
American Heart Association – Justin Haagen
California Avocado Festival – John Palminteri
Carpinteria Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Jackie Williams
Carpinteria Beautiful – Bryan Mootz
Carpinteria Children’s Project – Carpinteria Promotores de Salud
Carpinteria Education Foundation, Inc. – Jessica Isaac
Carpinteria High Boosters Club – Henry Gonzales
Carpinteria High School Farm Boosters – Geraldo Cornejo
Carpinteria Lions Club – Philip Barton Grimley
Carpinteria Masonic Lodge-Jeff Moorhouse
Carpinteria Senior Citizens, Inc. – John Gonzales
Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce – Terri Simber
Carpinteria Woman’s Club – Janey Cohen
City of Carpinteria – Brad and Barbara Smith
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria – Lori Pearce   
HELP of Carpinteria – Trudy Olmstead
Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning – Rick Joy
Rotary Club of Carpinteria Noon – Craig Murray
The Alcazar Theatre, Inc. – Philip Moreno  
The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center – Norm Arnold
United Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria – Ben Scott
 
At the gala, which serves as the chamber’s annual meeting, chamber board members and officers are introduced, and outgoing board members are honored for their service.

A review of the previous year’s accomplishments is celebrated and the business community is recognized for their support and contributions. The Community Award Banquet is the largest recognition social affair of the year. There were 285 attendees at this year’s sold-out event.

Gala sponsors: Title sponsor-Montecito Bank & Trust; Hospitality sponsor-Rincon Events & Zoo Catering; Gold sponsors-Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, City of Carpinteria, Hickey Bros. Land Co. Inc., Latitude 34 Technologies, Meister & Nunes, P.C., Rabobank, N.A.

Silver Sponsors-E.J. Harrison & Sons, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels, Southern California Edison; Community Sponsors-Carp Growers, Chevron, GranVida Senior Living & Memory Care, Hazelwood Transfer & Storage and McCann Mini-Storage, Island Brewing Co., Mission Linen Supply, Nimmer Pictures, Robert J. Berkenmeier & Janice Sugiyama, DDS, Inc., SBCC Foundation, and The Towbes Group.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

