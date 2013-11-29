Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Exploring Collaboration with Montecito District

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will reach out to colleagues in Montecito to see whether the two fire protection districts can combine more efforts.

Carpinteria fire representatives were quick say the idea is not to merge with the neighboring Montecito Fire Protection District, but to determine if additional cooperation and coordination of services could benefit both sides.

The five-member Carpinteria Fire board of directors last week unanimously voted to send a letter expressing a desire to start that discussion to its counterpart in Montecito, according to Craig Price, a member of Carpinteria’s board.

“It’s not about consolidation,” Price told Noozhawk. “That’s not what it’s about. The two districts have a common border. We already have a great deal of overlap.

“It is reflective of the fact that there have been broad discussions in the Carpinteria Fire district about long-range planning and going forward. As part of those discussions, one or two of the board members thought that we should explore additional opportunities with the Montecito Fire district.”

Price said the Carpinteria board has its sights set on proposing a bond measure to build a new fire station in Summerland and to upgrade the other station in downtown Carpinteria.

“The bottom line is that we are very, very interested in putting a bond measure on the ballot next November, and we’re doing everything we can to satisfy all interests and gain full support,” he added.

Carpinteria Fire Chief Mike Mingee said both districts have new board members, which makes now a fitting time to reassess resources.

The two South Coast fire districts already share the same dispatch center in Montecito, and have several automatic- and mutual-aid agreements in place in case of a structure fire or wildfire, according to Montecito Fire spokeswoman Geri Ventura. She said the two departments also have joint training sessions and assist the other with water rescue or urban fire coverage areas.

Ventura said Montecito Fire couldn’t comment on the letter until its board of directors considers its contents, which will be at the next regular meeting at 3 p.m. Dec. 16.

“We assist them, and they assist us,” she said. “I’m sure the conversation will begin.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.