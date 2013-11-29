Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 8:56 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Exploring Collaboration with Montecito District

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 29, 2013 | 7:04 p.m.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District will reach out to colleagues in Montecito to see whether the two fire protection districts can combine more efforts.

Carpinteria fire representatives were quick say the idea is not to merge with the neighboring Montecito Fire Protection District, but to determine if additional cooperation and coordination of services could benefit both sides.

The five-member Carpinteria Fire board of directors last week unanimously voted to send a letter expressing a desire to start that discussion to its counterpart in Montecito, according to Craig Price, a member of Carpinteria’s board.

“It’s not about consolidation,” Price told Noozhawk. “That’s not what it’s about. The two districts have a common border. We already have a great deal of overlap.

“It is reflective of the fact that there have been broad discussions in the Carpinteria Fire district about long-range planning and going forward. As part of those discussions, one or two of the board members thought that we should explore additional opportunities with the Montecito Fire district.”

Price said the Carpinteria board has its sights set on proposing a bond measure to build a new fire station in Summerland and to upgrade the other station in downtown Carpinteria.

“The bottom line is that we are very, very interested in putting a bond measure on the ballot next November, and we’re doing everything we can to satisfy all interests and gain full support,” he added.

Carpinteria Fire Chief Mike Mingee said both districts have new board members, which makes now a fitting time to reassess resources. 

The two South Coast fire districts already share the same dispatch center in Montecito, and have several automatic- and mutual-aid agreements in place in case of a structure fire or wildfire, according to Montecito Fire spokeswoman Geri Ventura. She said the two departments also have joint training sessions and assist the other with water rescue or urban fire coverage areas.

Ventura said Montecito Fire couldn’t comment on the letter until its board of directors considers its contents, which will be at the next regular meeting at 3 p.m. Dec. 16.

“We assist them, and they assist us,” she said. “I’m sure the conversation will begin.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 