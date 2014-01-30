Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Director Bob Duncan Dies

It is with great sadness that the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District announces the death of Director Robert "Bob" Duncan.

Duncan passed away peacefully about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Barbara. He was born Sept. 24, 1934.

Duncan was a board member for 13 years.

“Bob was a good friend who cared deeply for our community and our fire district,” Fire Chief Mike Mingee said.

Duncan was responsible for the Veterans Memorial Park on Lillie Avenue, next to Fire Station 2 in Summerland. He was an active member of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.

In lieu of flowers, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District has set up the Bob Duncan Memorial Fund for restoration of the Veterans Memorial Park on Lillie Avenue. Call the fire district at 805.684.4591 for more information.

— Grace Donnelly is an administrative assistant for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.