For 31st Year, California Avocado Festival Turns Carpinteria into a Sea of Green

Annual celebration continues Sunday with creative tastes of popular fruit, along with entertainment, arts, crafts, rides and music

Thousands of people gathered on Carpinteria's Linden Avenue for the 31st annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday, the second day of the three-day celebration, which continues Sunday.

Thousands of people gathered on Carpinteria’s Linden Avenue for the 31st annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday, the second day of the three-day celebration, which continues Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

T-shirts feature the work of Emily Crosby, this year's California Avocado Festival poster contest winner.

T-shirts feature the work of Emily Crosby, this year’s California Avocado Festival poster contest winner. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Avocado-inspired ice cream was a popular treat at the festival.

Avocado-inspired ice cream was a popular treat at the festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Avocados decorated by youngsters line Explore Ecology's Art from Scrap booth.

Avocados decorated by youngsters line Explore Ecology’s Art from Scrap booth. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A young artist carefully selects her avocado adornments at Explore Ecology's Art from Scrap booth at the 31st annual California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria. The booth was a popular destination for children, whose creations celebrating the avocado, were arrayed in a colorful display.

A young artist carefully selects her avocado adornments at Explore Ecology’s Art from Scrap booth at the 31st annual California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria. The booth was a popular destination for children, whose creations celebrating the avocado, were arrayed in a colorful display. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 7, 2017 | 8:12 p.m.

Thousands of visitors flooded the heart of Carpinteria for the 31st annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday, the second day of the three-day event.

The free celebration runs through Sunday night, and features live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts booths, a Ferris wheel ride for $5, and family-fun activities.

Four performing arts stages with musical acts are scheduled from 10 a.m to 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

A crowd favorite is the variety of avocado-themed food. Vendors served up avocado shrimp cocktail, deep-fried avocado, avocado chocolate truffle, avocado-inspired treats like ice cream from Scoop Montecito, brownies, and — obviously — guacamole.

Additional food and drink vendors scattered along Linden Avenue included those selling beer, tri-tip sandwiches, churros, hot dogs and pretzels.

At Explore Ecology’s Art from Scrap booth, children were decorating avocados with googly eyes, fabric and colorful cotton balls.

“Decorating the avocados is something special that the kids remember about the festival,” California Avocado Festival volunteer Diane Hazen said.

A large white tent at the intersection of Carpinteria and Linden avenues, the main entrance of the festival, informed visitors about the avocado’s agricultural history in the Carpinteria Valley.

Festival parking is available for $10 at Carpinteria High School, at 4810 Foothill Road, with a free shuttle service to the festival from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This year’s poster contest winner was Emily Crosby, a graphic designer who grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2014.

“The colors are fun and vibrate, and the ‘waves’ around the avocado gives it a groovy Carpinteria beach feel,” festival organizers wrote on their website about Crosby’s design.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

