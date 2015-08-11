Carpinteria Adds Sea Glass Festival to Summer Lineup

Advice

The beachside community of Carpinteria is thrilled to announce its first annual Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrating sea glass collectors from around the country, the festival will have all the best of local and national sea glass jewelers and craftspeople.

In addition, live music and food trucks will be featured in the outdoor area for all to enjoy. The venue, 700 Linden Ave., is large and welcoming to all.

“People are drawn to sea glass for its beauty and uniqueness," said Kiona Gross, Sea Glass Festival chair. "Sea glass collectors are modern day treasure hunters. We are delighted to bring some of the world’s finest collections to Carpinteria, along with a diverse array of handmade products that showcase these treasures.”

Festival admission is $5 per day, and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Junior Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship Fund and the Carpinteria Arts Center. The Arts Center is a festival partner and will provide a beer and wine garden and an ocean-themed artisan fair at 855 Linden Ave.

The community of Carpinteria is enthusiastic about this upcoming event, and local businesses are supporting the festival in myriad ways. Over 50 Carpinteria businesses have donated in-kind services and financial sponsorship.

Local chocolatier Chocolats du CaliBressan has created a special, signature dark chocolate truffle that will be available at the festival for purchase, as well as at its two locations in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara during the month of August.

For more information and to see a list of the festival's artists and space locations, please visit the website or visit the Facebook page.

The 2015 Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival will include sea glass artists and vendors who will be waiting for you at this year’s festival. From finely-crafted jewelry to home decor, wall art and even greeting cards, if you love sea glass, these artists are sure to have something you can’t live without.

The festival will also include live music throughout the weekend.

Live Music Lineup

Saturday, Aug. 29

9–10:30 Patrice Servantes

10:30–12:30 Mike Witts Flamenco Trio

12:30–2:30 The Americana Cats

2:30–4:30 The Ronnells

Sunday, Aug. 30

10–11:30 Jamey Geston

11:30–1:30 The Stone Phonies

1:30–3 The Harbor Ramblers

3–5 Lefty and the Aces

—Karen Clark represents the Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival.