Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Carpinteria Adds Sea Glass Festival to Summer Lineup

By Karen Clark for Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival | August 11, 2015 | 1:15 p.m.

The beachside community of Carpinteria is thrilled to announce its first annual Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival on Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Celebrating sea glass collectors from around the country, the festival will have all the best of local and national sea glass jewelers and craftspeople.

In addition, live music and food trucks will be featured in the outdoor area for all to enjoy. The venue, 700 Linden Ave., is large and welcoming to all.

“People are drawn to sea glass for its beauty and uniqueness," said Kiona Gross, Sea Glass Festival chair. "Sea glass collectors are modern day treasure hunters. We are delighted to bring some of the world’s finest collections to Carpinteria, along with a diverse array of handmade products that showcase these treasures.”  

Festival admission is $5 per day, and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Junior Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship Fund and the Carpinteria Arts Center. The Arts Center is a festival partner and will provide a beer and wine garden and an ocean-themed artisan fair at 855 Linden Ave.

The community of Carpinteria is enthusiastic about this upcoming event, and local businesses are supporting the festival in myriad ways. Over 50 Carpinteria businesses have donated in-kind services and financial sponsorship. 

Local chocolatier Chocolats du CaliBressan has created a special, signature dark chocolate truffle that will be available at the festival for purchase, as well as at its two locations in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara during the month of August.

For more information and to see a list of the festival's artists and space locations, please visit the website or visit the Facebook page.

The 2015 Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival will include sea glass artists and vendors who will be waiting for you at this year’s festival. From finely-crafted jewelry to home decor, wall art and even greeting cards, if you love sea glass, these artists are sure to have something you can’t live without. 

The festival will also include live music throughout the weekend.

Live Music Lineup

Saturday, Aug. 29 

9–10:30 Patrice Servantes

10:30–12:30 Mike Witts Flamenco Trio

12:30–2:30 The Americana Cats

2:30–4:30 The Ronnells

Sunday, Aug. 30 

10–11:30 Jamey Geston

11:30–1:30 The Stone Phonies

1:30–3 The Harbor Ramblers

3–5 Lefty and the Aces

—Karen Clark represents the Carpinteria Sea Glass Festival.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 