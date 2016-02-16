Carpinteria Advances to CIF D-7 Main Draw With 3-0 Wild-Card Victory

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria earned a spot in the main draw of the CIF Division 7 girls soccer playoffs by blanking Santiago/Garden Grove, 3-0, on Tuesday at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Alejandra Alvarez gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead with a nice finish in the first half.

Santiago pushed players forward to get the equalizer, leaving itself exposed in the back. Carpinteria capitalized and scored its second goal in the 70th minute. Ava Gropper volleyed a cross from Alvarez for the score.

“It was a great relief because in the past we have surrendered late goals,” Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. “But to get the second goal eased the pressure a bit.”

The Warriors scored the third goal short thereafter, with Aisha Durate unleashing a “Carli Lloyd-esque” shot from 35 yards.

Bryant was pleased with the result but added the Warriors will need to be sharper when they travel to Indio to face Shadow Hills on Thursday.

“Today was a bit of a mixed bag,” he said. “I am thrilled we got the win and we finished a few opportunities but I was not overly thrilled with how we played. We will have to be much better against a strong Shadow Hills team. I do know we will give it everything we have but we will have to be sharper.”

Carpinteria improves to 9-8-4.