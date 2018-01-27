Carpinteria and Cate Tango to 0-0 Draw

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria girls soccer battled to a scoreless draw at home against Cate on Saturday. The 0-0 finish followed last week's 1-1 tie between the two teams.

The Warriors kicked one too many long balls on offensive drives, as their forwards were left isolated and outnumbered by defenders, Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said after the match. He noted that neither team's goalkeeper had much to do, as both teams struggled to make progress in each other's territory.

While neither team scored during the overtime period, Bryant said his Warriors played with much more heart, though he was "left wondering" if the team would have drawn at all had they played with similar intensity during regulation.

"Both teams struggled to get any quality chances," Bryant said, "but I was disturbed by not just our poor first touches but also our poor choices when we did have control of the ball. We consistently bypassed open players to play more difficult balls and we made the game too difficult."

The Warriors have played to three draws this season, sitting at 2-6-3 overall and 1-2-3 in the Frontier League.

While Cate also recorded its third draw this year, the Rams are in better position, at 3-1-3 in league.

