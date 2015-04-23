Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio Tour Planned for Mother’s Day Weekend

The annual Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio Tour presented by Village Properties takes place for the ninth consecutive year this Mother’s Day weekend, May 9-10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is free and open to the community with 33 artist studios open for touring throughout Carpinteria and Summerland.

The Artists Studio Tour is a unique opportunity to see and buy work of established artists as well as emerging talent who live in the Summerland and Carpinteria Valley. Art in a huge variety of media and styles is displayed and sold by artists directly in their homes and studios, and many artists have live demos and works in progress, to see the art being created and get a feel for the process from concept to completion.

A web version map and Art Studio Directory will be available both online by clicking here and from the Carpinteria Arts Center and will guide people through some of the diverse fine artists studios of Carpinteria and Summerland.

Some of this year’s highlights include new works by renowned local artist Ginny Speirs, who aspired to be a professional artist from the early age of 7. She is well known for her paintings of local flora and fauna and will be showcasing her new series of paintings on Saturday and Sunday at Hummingbird, a local boutique on Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

Painter Whitney Abbott’s rustic and eclectic studio is another one not to miss. This local artist is best known for her beautiful interior and landscape oil paintings. Abbott comes from a family of artists. Her mother is well-known oil painter Meredith Abbott and her brother Robert Abbott.

For those looking for international flare Miri Mara ceramic studio is a definite must-see. Roman born, Miri Mara moved to the United States in 2000. The artist only builds ceramics by hand and develops a limited amount of each design. His studio was recently featured in Elle Décor with large steel windows and display of white washed salvaged timber.

For a full list of participating artists please, visit the Carpinteria Arts Center website by clicking here or on Facebook by clicking here. A small percentage of art sales will benefit CVAC's missions to promote, support our local artists in their studios and galleries, Bellas Artes program, Art by the Sea kids camp, Art in Public Places, Flicks film club and more. In the belief that the arts are vital to a healthy community, the Carpinteria Arts Center is committed to providing challenging exhibitions, innovative learning opportunities, and cultural enrichment for people of all ages, interests, and abilities.

The Carpinteria Valley Arts Council would also like to thank Village Properties that generously donated at the Presenting Sponsorship level for this year's ninth annual Artist Studio Tour. Visit its website by clicking here.

Additional Tour Events

In conjunction with the weekend’s activities there will also be a Studio Tour Art Show that opens at the Carpinteria Arts Center on Thursday, April 23 and run through May 12.

Most of the participating studios will exhibit one or two pieces in this show. The public is invited to an artist meet and greet reception on May 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carpinteria Arts Center, 855 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

For more information, click here or contact Gary and Geri Campopiano at [email protected] or 805.684.2164.

— Leigh-Anne Anderson represents the Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio Tour.