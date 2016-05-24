Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Basketball

Carpinteria Announces New Basketball Coaches

By Pat Cooney, Carpinteria Athletic Director | May 24, 2016 | 12:54 p.m.

Carpinteria High School proudly announced that it has filled vacancies atop the boys' and girls' basketball programs. Jon Wyers will take the helm of the boys' program while Amy Bryant will step up to lead the Lady Warriors.

"I would like to thank the Carpinteria athletic department and administration for the opportunity to coach the boys basketball program,” said Wyers. “I look forward to continuing with the great tradition that the Ward family has established over the past 11 years at Carpinteria.”

Wyers, a former head coach and AD within the TCAA at Villanova Prep, will succeed the John and Johnny Ward era at CHS. Additionally, Wyers brings community college coaching experience from both Allan Hancock and Ventura City College. Wyers played at Righetti High before moving on to Hancock and ultimately San Diego State University.  

“The culture I hope to instill around the boys basketball program is one of hard work, which will enable us to keep improving as a program, individually as players, coaches, and people,” added Wyers. “The main staple of the program moving forward will be Warriors Work Hard."

Amy Bryant will step up from within the Lady Warrior program to fill the shoes of long time coach Dan Mercer. Bryant served as Carpinteria's Junior Varsity coach for the last 5 seasons. Bryant is a teacher at CHS in the social studies department and coordinates a flagship college and career readiness program titled, "Get focused, stay focused."  Bryant played basketball at Scotts Valley High in Santa Cruz and is a product of Westmont College where she was actively involved in athletics programs.  

“As a former basketball player myself, I am looking forward fostering a love of the game and competitive spirit in our young ladies,” Bryant stated. “I plan to continue to promote the success of the girls basketball program on and off the court and cannot wait to see what next season has in store for us."

