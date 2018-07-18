Carpinteria Aquatics Club Plays Water Polo at Shaver Lake

Water Polo

The Carpinteria Aquatics Club played water polo in a lake.

The club took three teams to Shaver Lake in the Sierras over the weekend to play in the Shaver Lake Open Water Water Polo Tournament, and coach Matt Organista competed and won an open-water 500-yard swim.

Boys 18-under and 16U teams and a 16U girls team each played five games and camped out along the lake.

The 18U team finished in second place, falling to Visalia in the final

Carpinteria included graduated seniors Jordan Perez, Connor Van Wingerden, Wyatt Stevenson and Josh Kitt and incoming seniors, Liam Slade, JR Hajduko, Luke and Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson and Ali Hamadi and junior Cameron Gralewski.

The team won four games,

The boys 16U team consisted primarily of 14 year olds.

“Regardless of the odds, they pulled out victories and had a strong overall performance,” said coach Sergio Castaneda. “Every individual contributed, with notable performances coming from Coby Gonzales with six goals in one game and a fierce offense, Gavin Lohuis with 3 penalty-shot blocks and incredible game sense, and Mateo Handall with stellar defense and offense that got the team repeated steals and goals.”

He also praised Diesel Slade, Beau Persoon, Rey Clayton, David Kinghorn, Ben Persoon, Luke Roberge, Ian Thomas Evan Weinke and the rest of the incoming freshmen.

The 16U girls went 2-3 in the tournament. All of the players were 15 years and younger, making it the youngest team in the competition.

Junior Sadie Mead led the team in goals, while incoming freshman Piper Clayton and Brianna Rodriguez both converted goals and drew ejections out of the whole set position.

Coach Mac Clayton said goalies Serena Smith and Cassidy Hadjucko came up with some great blocks and Alex Zapata and Alexis Persoon showed off their fast swimming abilities on both offense and defense.

Natalia Perez and Jocelyn Peña both scored clutch goals off the bench and played a large part in the team’s success.