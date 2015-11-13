Carpinteria Arts Center Makes Plans for Former Cajun Kitchen Property

Advice

The Carpinteria Arts Center has opened escrow to purchase the building next door at 865 Linden Avenue. The building will quadruple indoor floor space for galleries, studio, restrooms, kitchen, office and storage space.

The Arts Center Board felt that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity that the property next door to the arts center would become available.

The organization plans to purchase and repurpose the 2,600-square-foot Cajun Kitchen building, connect the two properties and secure an endowment fund at a cost of about $3 million.

According to board Co-Chairs David Powdrell and Norm Arnold, the gallery will gain street-front exposure from the purchase and acquire kitchen facilities to support arts related events.

"Taking this path, we will also be saving significant time and dollars in providing Carpinteria the exciting new arts center that it deserves," they said.

Current owners of the Cajun Kitchen building, members of the Jimenez family, initially intended to lease the space and had several restaurant owners pursuing it. In weeks of discussions with the Arts Council, they arrived at the decision to sell for $1.5 million.

"We're happy to know the property will be in the hands of a wonderful local organization. They really care about the community and will definitely add to an already great area," the owners said in a statement.

— Gary Campopiano serves on the board of directors for the Carpinteria Arts Center.