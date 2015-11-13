Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:20 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Carpinteria Arts Center Makes Plans for Former Cajun Kitchen Property

By Gary Campopiano for the Carpinteria Arts Center | November 13, 2015 | 11:38 a.m.

The Carpinteria Arts Center has opened escrow to purchase the building next door at 865 Linden Avenue. The building will quadruple indoor floor space for galleries, studio, restrooms, kitchen, office and storage space. 

The Arts Center Board felt that this was a once in a lifetime opportunity that the property next door to the arts center would become available.

The organization plans to purchase and repurpose the 2,600-square-foot Cajun Kitchen building, connect the two properties and secure an endowment fund at a cost of about $3 million.

According to board Co-Chairs David Powdrell and Norm Arnold, the gallery will gain street-front exposure from the purchase and acquire kitchen facilities to support arts related events.

"Taking this path, we will also be saving significant time and dollars in providing Carpinteria the exciting new arts center that it deserves," they said.

Current owners of the Cajun Kitchen building, members of the Jimenez family, initially intended to lease the space and had several restaurant owners pursuing it. In weeks of discussions with the Arts Council, they arrived at the decision to sell for $1.5 million.

"We're happy to know the property will be in the hands of a wonderful local organization. They really care about the community and will definitely add to an already great area," the owners said in a statement.

Gary Campopiano serves on the board of directors for the Carpinteria Arts Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 