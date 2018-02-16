Carpinteria Attack Wears Down Chadwick for 3-1 Playoff Victory

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria erupted for three goals in a 14-minute span in the second half and beat Chadwick, 3-1, in a CIF Division 6 boys soccer first-round game in Palos Verdes on Friday.

Angel Orozco got the Warriors going with the tying goal in the 66th minute off an assist from Jose Jimenez.

Carpinteria took the lead seven minutes later when Gabriel Barajas scored from Cesar Perez. Jose Jimenez finished a pass from Solomon Noohakaika to make it 3-1.

"I believe it speaks volumes and is a testament to our style of play when five different players combine for three goals and three assists," Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero said. "We have had almost two weeks of preparation leading up to this first-round playoff game and today it paid dividends.



"We did not fold to the late goal in the first half by Chadwick and kept chipping away at the Chadwick goal until we found the results we needed."

Goalkeeper Cristian Estrada finished with five saves for Carpinteria, which travels to St. Margaret's in San Juan Capistrano for a second-round match on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.