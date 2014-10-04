Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Carpinteria Celebrates Three Days of Peace, Love & Guacamole with Avocado Festival

Green is in as avocado aficionados get a taste of the fruit’s versatility, inspiration, and even innovation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | October 4, 2014 | 10:43 a.m.

Carpinteria stocked up on chips for its annual celebration of all things avocado.

This weekend’s California Avocado Festival boasted it is three days of “Peace, Love & Guacamole” — not to mention the live music and arts and crafts vendors along Linden Avenue.

The festivities, now in their 28th year, started Friday morning and run through Sunday night.

It’s free to attend, and tens of thousands of people turn out every year.

Food vendors sold all kinds of avocado-inspired grub, including guacamole, avocado shrimp cocktail, tri-tip sandwiches with guacamole, and avocado ice cream.

Rancho Santa Cecilia sold avocados at the festival entrance. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

This year’s ice cream was made by Here’s the Scoop gelato shop in Santa Barbara and enthusiastic scoopers at the festival said the recipe only contains four ingredients: avocado, lemon, cream and sugar.

For the do-it-yourself-minded crowd, Rancho Santa Cecilia of Carpinteria sold several different types of avocados near the festival entrance at Linden and Carpinteria avenues.

There is live music scheduled all day on four stages. Click here for a full schedule.

Carpinteria Middle School students showed off their diorama skills at the weekend’s festival. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Local schools got into the spirit, too, with Carpinteria High School dishing out guacamole and Carpinteria Middle School students creating “Best Dressed Avocado” dioramas.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

