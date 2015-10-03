Thousands Converge on Carpinteria for 29th Annual California Avocado Festival

Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Thousands of visitors packed Carpinteria’s Linden Avenue for the 29th annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday.
Thousands of visitors packed Carpinteria’s Linden Avenue for the 29th annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 3, 2015 | 2:15 p.m.

Visitors packed Linden Street in Carpinteria for the 29th annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday, the second day of the three-day celebration.

The festival continues through Sunday night with blocks designated for food vendors, arts and crafts, and children’s activities.

There are four entertainment stages scattered along Linden with musical acts scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

While the AvoEXPO tent taught passers-by about the avocado’s agricultural past in the Carpinteria Valley, thousands of people headed to food booths to get a piece of the action themselves.

Among the festival’s avocado food offerings is guacamole from the “world’s largest vat of guacamole.” Click to view larger
Among the festival’s avocado food offerings is guacamole from the “world’s largest vat of guacamole.”  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Vendors offered guacamole, avocado shrimp cocktail, fried avocado, and avocado-inspired desserts, including brownies and ice cream.

The festival also boasts the “world’s largest vat of guacamole” with people serving scoops out of what resembles a bathtub. There are many other booths serving up typical festival fare, including lemonade, tri-tip sandwiches, kettle corn and funnel cakes.

Festival parking is available at Canalino School, at 1480 Linden Ave., and Carpinteria High School, at 4810 Foothill Road, with shuttle service to the festival.

Click here for more information about the California Avocado Festival.

This year’s poster contest winner was Kim Fults, who decided to donate her winnings to the Carpinteria FFA, according to festival organizers. 

“We love how true this poster is to Carpinteria, and on the 50th year celebration of the city, what could be better than something classic Carp!” they wrote on the festival’s Facebook page.

Carpinteria celebrated its half-century of cityhood at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Different kinds of avocados were for sale at the 29th annual California Avocado Festival. Click to view larger
Different kinds of avocados were for sale at the 29th annual California Avocado Festival. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

