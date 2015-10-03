Thousands Converge on Carpinteria for 29th Annual California Avocado Festival

Advice

Linden Avenue transformed into a green zone with tasty avocado-themed treats, arts and crafts and a full lineup of entertainment

Visitors packed Linden Street in Carpinteria for the 29th annual California Avocado Festival on Saturday, the second day of the three-day celebration.

The festival continues through Sunday night with blocks designated for food vendors, arts and crafts, and children’s activities.

There are four entertainment stages scattered along Linden with musical acts scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

While the AvoEXPO tent taught passers-by about the avocado’s agricultural past in the Carpinteria Valley, thousands of people headed to food booths to get a piece of the action themselves.

Vendors offered guacamole, avocado shrimp cocktail, fried avocado, and avocado-inspired desserts, including brownies and ice cream.

The festival also boasts the “world’s largest vat of guacamole” with people serving scoops out of what resembles a bathtub. There are many other booths serving up typical festival fare, including lemonade, tri-tip sandwiches, kettle corn and funnel cakes.

Festival parking is available at Canalino School, at 1480 Linden Ave., and Carpinteria High School, at 4810 Foothill Road, with shuttle service to the festival.

Click here for more information about the California Avocado Festival.

This year’s poster contest winner was Kim Fults, who decided to donate her winnings to the Carpinteria FFA, according to festival organizers.

“We love how true this poster is to Carpinteria, and on the 50th year celebration of the city, what could be better than something classic Carp!” they wrote on the festival’s Facebook page.

Carpinteria celebrated its half-century of cityhood at Monday’s City Council meeting.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.