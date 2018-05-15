Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 
Carpinteria Bags a Wild Card CIF Victory Over Windward

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 15, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

Amanda Blair pitched an 11 strikeout no-hitter as Carpinteria softball keyed a 3-1 win over Windward High of Los Angeles in a CIF Division 6 wild card game Tuesday. 

Blair allowed Windward's lone run on a walk in the seventh that came home on an error and fielder's choice. Catcher Samantha Saenz made "all the right calls" to aid Blair's big day, coach Henry Gonzalez said. 

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead early after Raquel Cordero hit a deep triple to center, scoring Mikayal Blair, Isabel Studt and Amanda Blair. The team later put runners in position in the third and fourth innings but couldn't secure the key hit. Amanda Blair and Saenz held strong to close the door on Windward.

"I was very happy with our approach and energy," Gonzalez said after the win.

Gaining entry into the main Division 6 bracket, Carp (14-6) will play Thursday against Mary Star of the Sea High, also of Los Angeles.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee

