Suspects in Carpinteria Bank Robbery in Custody

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | March 31, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.

Two suspects are now in custody after a bank robbery took place in Carpinteria, according to officials from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Terry Ray Hornbeck, 53, and Mary Lee Johnson, 49, both of Los Angeles, were arrested in connection with the robbery that took place Tuesday morning at the Chase Bank, 5400 Carpinteria Ave., Lt. Butch Arnoldi said.

Hornbeck was charged with robbery and possession of brass knuckles and Johnson was charged with robbery and possession of cocaine.

Both were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and their bail was set at $100,000.

At 9:03 a.m., a report came into 9-1-1 dispatch that a robbery had just occurred at the Chase Bank, Arnoldi said.

A suspect was reported to have driven away in a newer model silver Hyundai, and the vehicle was last seen driving onto the southbound lane of Highway 101.

Responding deputies were given this information, and a similar vehicle was spotted by a patrol deputy from the Carpinteria Sheriff Station about five minutes after the robbery was first reported, Arnoldi said.

"The deputy followed the vehicle until other law enforcement personnel could respond to his location and assist him with a vehicle stop," Arnoldi said.

At 9:17 a.m., law enforcement personnel from the Carpinteria Sheriff Station, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol initiated a “high-risk” stop of the vehicle and Hornbeck and Johnson were taken out of the vehicle, detained, and placed in the back of SBSO Patrol Units.

"A search of the vehicle provided evidence of the crime. The two occupants were transported to the Coastal Station in Carpinteria for further investigation," Arnoldi said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

