Carpinteria Baseball Drops 6-4 Contest to Santa Paula

Baseball

Carpinteria baseball couldn't pull through against Santa Paula on Tuesday as the Warriors lost, 6-4, at home.

The Warriors took a one-run lead after senior Dominic Sturdivan singled and came all the way around from first when Miles Souza's ground ball was misplayed. They later came away with three runs in the fourth. Christian Peña hit a two-out, two-RBI double and then came home on a Chase Meyer double.

But the Carp wheels came apart in the seventh when Santa Paula put up a two-RBI single. A Warrior misplay brought the Cardinals home for the win.

Carp (8-11, 3-8) now has the time to play "spoilers" as the team heads to Santa Paula on Thursday, where it will have the chance to disrupt the Cardinal playoff picture.

Next season, the Warriors will shift from the Tri-Valley League to the newly formed Citrus Coast League, where they will play for at least two years.

