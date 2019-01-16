Carpinteria Basketball Beats Fillmore, Goes 4-1 in First Round of League

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria picked up its defensive effort in the second half and made some clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally past Fillmore, 58-46, in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Wednesday,

After trailing most of the third quarter, the Warriors stepped up on defense and took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.

"In the 4th quarter we forced some turnovers and hit some shots," said coach Corey Adam.

Carpinteria had a tough night shooting three-pointers, but the heated up in the fourth quarter. Dylan O'Neill and Noah Nuño each made two apiece, allowing the Warriors to pull away.

Nuño led the Warriors with 24 points and O'Neill had 15.

Adam praised the rebounding effort of Jose Suarez an Luke Nakasone.

Carpinteria (4-1 in league) is at Nordhoff on Friday to begin the second round.