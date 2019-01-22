Carpinteria Basketball Loses at First-Place Hueneme

Boys Basketball

A Carpinteria comeback fell short in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors dropped a 60-47 decision at first-place Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League boys basketball game on Monday night.

The Warriors trailed by 11 going into the fourth quarter and made a run at the Vikings.

"We were able to slowly chip away and had it down to a five-point deficit with a little under three minutes to play," Carpinteria coach Corey Adam said. "Hueneme got an offensive rebound put-back plus the foul to push the lead back to eight. From there, we got out of sync offensively and got out scored 7-2 to finish the game."

Noah Nuño scored 23 points and Luke Nakasone chipped in 11 for Carpinteria, which fell to 4-3 in league. Hueneme is 7-0.