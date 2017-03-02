Carpinteria Bats Erupt for a 13-3 Win Over Lompoc

Softball

Carpinteria erupted for six runs in the first inning and seven in the second and beat Lompoc 13-3 in its softball home opener on Thursday. The game was called after the fifth on the 10-run mercy rule.

McKenzie Kephart and Raquel Cordero each went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. Amanda Blair had two RBIs on a 2-4 day at the plate.

On the mound, Blair allowed five hits and one walk. The defense behind her played well, according to coach Henry Gonzalez. "The defense was a lot better and made many good plays. We had only one error on the day," he said.

Carpinteria (1-1) plays at the Santa Ynez Tournament on Saturday, opening against Morro Bay and Santa Ynez.

