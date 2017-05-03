Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:38 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Carpinteria Bats Erupt in Must Win at Santa Paula

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 3, 2017 | 8:04 p.m.

David Martinez walloped a two-run homer in the first inning to ignite Carpinteria's offense in a 12-2 win at Santa Paula in a must-win Tri-Valley League baseball game for the Warriors on Wednesday.

Carpinteria (11-9, 4-7 TVL) is fighting to keep its CIF playoff hopes alive. It hosts Santa Paula in its final regular season game on Friday.

The Warriors scored three runs in the third, two driven in by Tony Vega's single. The scored in the remaining four innings to support the pitching of Sal Delgado. He scattered seven hits while striking out nine and walking three in five innings. Vega finished out the game.

Chase Mayer led a balanced offense with four hits, including a double, four runs scored and a RBI.  Martinez ended with three hits, scored three runs and had three RBI, while Vega added two hits and two RBI. Toby Spach also had two hits and two RBI, Noah Nuno chipped on two hits and Delgado helped his own cause with a hit and two RBI.

"Though the score was big, the game was won by many players doing many little things well," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Each time we needed a pitch, our battery executed.  Each time we needed a play, our defense made it.  Each time we executed a selfless play, it turned into a run.  Obviously, things have not been working this way for us recently but we're really happy that things clicked today and hopeful that it will give us some confidence and momentum."

The Warriors will honor each of their seven seniors on Friday.
 

