Carpinteria Battles No. 2 Santa Monica Before Falling, 10-6, in Div. 4 Playoffs

Water Polo

Carpinteria gave second-seeded Santa Monica all it could handle before falling 10-6 in a second-round game of the CIF Division 4 boys water polo playoffs on Thursday in Santa Monica.

The game was physical at the start, with the officials calling multiple ejections and excluding a Santa Monica player for misconduct.

Carpinteria battled and trailed by two, 5-3. But the Warriors were unable to capitalize in certain situations and Santa Monica was able to pull further ahead.



"The entire squad played its heart out," assistant coach Sergio Castaneda said. "We as coaches were sad about the loss, but we're immensely proud of the boys and the season they had."

Carpinteria finishes the season with a 17-6 record and an undefeated league championship.