Carpinteria Beats Cate for First Girls Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Sophomore Sadie Mead and freshman Cassidy Hajducko both netted four goals, and Carpinteria overcame a halftime deficit and defeated Cate, 23-12, in a girls water polo game on Wednesday.

Freshman goalie Kate Gay had a big game, making 14 saves and seven steals.

Mead added four assists, and Jessica Cruz tallied three goals in the Warriors' first win.

Carpinteria is 1-1 on the season and plays at Nordhoff on Thursday in a Tri-Valley League opener.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.