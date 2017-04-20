Carpinteria Beats Foothill Tech in Bizarre Fashion

Tennis

The Carpinteria boys tennis team beat injury-laden Frontier League opponent Foothill Tech on Thursday in bizarre fashion.

After the match ended in a 9-9 tie, the Warriors won on individual games 66-61. Due to Foothill Tech suffering injuries and illness, the Dragons had to forfeit four sets to Carpinteria.

The Warriors received bad news early in the day after finding out No. 2 singles player Myles Morgan had a broken foot.

The team of Sam Truax and Luke Nahooikaika won three sets for the Warriors (including one of the four forfeited sets, which ended with the pair up 4-2), and Solomon Nahooikaika and Kirby Zapata also went 3-0 without dropping a game.

Foothill Tech swept Carpinteria in singles 9-0, but Jeremy Saito won ten games to give the Warriors the advantage and the match.

"It would have been a great match if both teams were at full strength," said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant. "But the way our doubles were playing today it probably would have come down to games again."

Carpinteria is now 7-9 overall and 4-1 in the Frontier League.

