Boys Soccer

Carpinteria Beats Grace Brethren for 3rd Straight Win in Tri-Valley League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 19, 2018

Carpinteria won its third straight Tri-Valley League boys soccer game on Friday, beating Grace Brethren 3-1.

The Warriors scored in the 10th minute, with Cesar Perez finding himself alone in front of the net and finishing his shot.

The lead remained 1-0 until Angel Orozco found the back of the net in the 56th minute. A long throw by Solomon Noohakaika was flicked by freshman Issac Benitez to Orozco who made a nice run across the box and headed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Grace Brethren cut the score to 2-1 in the 70th minute. It was the first goal allowed by the Warriors in three league games.

Jose Jimenez secured the victory by scoring on a great individual play in the 77th minute. 

"There is no such thing as an easy game in the TVL," said Carpinteria coach Leonardo Quintero. "Each opponent is a threat and our boys knew that coming into this game. We played a well balanced game tonight and I am proud of our boys to end the night undefeated in league with a 3-0-0 record."

Carpinteria (4-1-2 overall) is back in action on Saturday, playing at Santa Paula at 2 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

