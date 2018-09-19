Carpinteria Beats Hueneme in Citrus Coast League Tennis Opener

Tennis

Carpinteria won its inaugural girls tennis match in the Citrus Coast League, topping Hueneme 16-2 on Tuesday.

"We had a very good day in both singles and doubles and pulled away in some of the tighter sets," coach Charles Bryant said of his team's play against Hueneme.

The Warriors swept all nine sets in doubles. The teams of Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma, Amy Perez/Karla Marin and Jeannette Carrillo/Lexi Persoon dropped just a handful of games in the process.

In singles, Josie Gordon and Sydney Endow had sweeps. Emma Lapidus won her only set in a tight battle, winning 6-4.

Carpinteria is now 8-4 overall and 1-0 in the Citrus Coast League.



