Carpinteria Beats Providence in Season Opener

Boys Basketball

Eli Correa hit a three-pointer to break a 31-31 tie, and Carpinteria played aggressive defense to defeat Providence, 35-33, in its boys basketball opener Monday night at homer.

The Warriors' defense made it tough for Providence to get into an offensive rhythm.

Coach Henry Gonzalez used 10 players, with eight of them scoring.

Carpinteria (1-0) is back in action Tuesday at home against city rival Cate at 7 p.m.

Providence is 3-2 on the young season.

