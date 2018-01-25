Carpinteria Blanked by Frontier League-Leading Nordhoff

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria suffered a 2-0 loss to Frontier League-leading Nordhoff in girls soccer match on Thursday.

"This one was tough for all involved as we just did not play well and never really mounted any threats to the Rangers," said coach Charles Bryant. "They were the dominant team and outplayed us from the start."

He praised the play of goalkeeper Laura Valdez, center back,Alejandra Garcia and Aly Springer.

"I know we are a much better team than this and I hope we can go back to playing with passion, patience and possession. We can compete with anyone if we do or at least walk away from the game knowing we gave it our best," Bryant said.

Carpinteria is now, 2-6-2 overall and 1-2-2 in the Frontier League.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.