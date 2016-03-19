Carpinteria blanked by Santa Ynez

Baseball

Santa Ynez took advantage of Carpinteria mistakes and rolled to an 8-0 non-league baseball win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Carpinteria committed five errors, two balks, walked three batters and hit two.

Santa Ynez (5-2) blew the game open with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings. The Pirates held Carpinteria (1-3) to two hits.

"The Pirates played a really good game in all aspects. They bring a formidable, positive, team approach to each pitch," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "The good news is that we were able to fit the rain make up game in. There were flashes of brilliance and we made some mistakes that we can learn from. Clearly, we need to play as many innings as possible so we can settle in and begin to trust ourselves and each other."



The Warriors are back in non league action Monday at Villanova Prep.



Santa Ynez… 020 033 0 — 8 9 0



Carpinteria… 000 000 0 — 0 2 5



Everett; Padilla (6), and Gregg. Martinez; Mayer (5); and Spach,T.



WP: Everett; LP: Martinez (0-2); S:



2B SY: Gomez; Gregg; C: Spach, J.; Contreras;

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .