Carpinteria blanked by St. Bonaventure

Baseball

Carpinteria missed a chance to score early and St. Bonaventure responded with two runs in the bottom of the first and went to blank the Warriors 5-0 in a Tri-Valley League baseball game in Ventura on Friday.

The Warriors beat the Seraphs earlier in the week.

Friday's loss knocked Carpinteria out of a first-place tie. The Warriors are 7-3 in the TVL (14-6 overall). St. Bonaventure is 8-2 in league (16-7 overall).

After their missed opportunity in the first, the Warriors had runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings but failed to push a run across. They had seven hits in the game.

Malcolm Gordon and Chase Mayer each had two hits, while senior lefty Diego Contreras pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

"Though the result is disappointing, it was a good baseball game," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "It was clear that any luck that we got in our previous game had evaporated. Our at bats were competitive, we limited the damage inflicted by a really good offense, and the energy was positive throughout. We'll need to carry the same intensity toward practice and play into an important series with Malibu next week."

Carpinteria, which has already secured a CIF playoff spot, plays Malibu twice next week (away on Tuesday, home on Thursday) and needs one win to secure third place. St. Bonaventure needs to win both games in their series against Nordhoff to share the TVL championship with Grace Brethren.

Carpinteria…000 000 0 — 0 7 2

St. Bonaventure…210 200 x —5 8 0

C - Martinez, Contreras(5) and Spach, T.

St. B - Dickey, Wilmot(6) and Barrios

WP - Dickey

LP - Martinez (2-3)

2B - St. B: Vines

3B - St. B: Vines

