Carpinteria Blanks Bishop in TVL Opener

Boys Soccer

Sophomore Luis Garcia assisted on both goals, leading Carpinteria to a 2-0 boys soccer win at Bishop Diego in a Tri-Valley League opener on Wednesday.

Garcia fed freshman Jose Jimenez for the first goal in the 10th minute and found Brian Tiara for a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute.

Coach Leo Quintero was happy to see his team's offense come alive in the league opener

"After lack of offensive presence in the previous three preseason games, we came out today and combined for 28 total shots," he said. "Moving forward in league, we will continue to attack without taking our eye off our defense."

Senior keepers Edward Delgado and Jose Sanchez combined in goal for the shutout.

