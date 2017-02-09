Carpinteria Blanks Nordhoff, Earns CIF Playoff Berth

Boys Soccer

Brian Garcia made eight saves to record a shutout and Alex Ramirez and Jovanny Avila scored goals, leading Carpinteria to a 2-0 win over Nordhoff in the Tri-Valley League boys soccer finale on Thursday.

The win gives the Warriors a 5-4-1 record and a third-place finish in the TVL, qualifying them for the CIF playoffs.

Ramirez, a sophomore, finished a cross from Vincent Gonzalez in the 16th minute for a 1-0 lead. Gonzalez broke free from two defenders on the right side before crossing the ball into the six-yard box.

Avila made it 2-0 in the second half after being fouled inside the penalty area and finishing the ensuing penalty kick. It was his third goal in as many games.

Carpinteria will learn its playoff draw on Monday.

